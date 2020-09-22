Ranking Premier League Clubs By How Much They Could Lose if Stadiums Stay Closed

It could be March 2021 before fans are allowed to once more attend live sporting events as a result of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus crisis. That would make it a full calendar of Premier League games being played in empty stadiums after doors were indefinitely closed in March 2020.

It was hoped that October could mark the return of limited of numbers of fans, only for a resurgence in the number of cases and positive tests to force such plans to be shelved.

The intention was to allow a limited amount of fans back in to stadiums from the 1st October. That plan has now been paused after latest updates. — 90min (@90min_Football) September 22, 2020

Now, sports governing bodies have been warned they must prepare to carry on without fans for potentially another six months as winter approaches.

That could mean matchday revenue for English football clubs for most of the rest of the season, or perhaps all of the campaign depending on the severity and how subsequent spikes are managed.

It will hurt the pocket of clubs up and down the country, with matchday revenue accounting for significant proportion of annual revenue for plenty.

In the lower leagues, where commercial and broadcasting income may only be minimal, it could be catastrophic. But even top flight sides will feel the pinch if the ban on fans lasts into the spring.

Football finance blogger Swiss Ramble has compiled matchday revenue figures for all current Premier League clubs from the 2018/19 season to see approximate how they much they stand to lose if the worst should happen and there are no fans for the entirety of 2020/21.

Aside from the raw money figure, also keep an eye on the proportion of income that matchday revenue accounts for because that will tell you which clubs stand to be most negatively affected.

All figures relate to the 2018/19 season, the most recent for which complete figures are available. Estimates were used for clubs playing in the Championship in 2018/19 – Aston Villa, Leeds, Sheffield United and West Brom – as other revenues will grow by virtue of being in the Premier League.

20. Burnley - £6m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 5%

19. West Brom - £7m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 6%

18. Sheffield United - £9m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 6%

17. Fulham - £11m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 8%

16. Wolves - £12m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 7%

15. Leeds - £13m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 8%

14. Aston Villa - £13m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 8%

13. Everton - £14m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 8%

12. Crystal Palace - £15m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 7%

11. Leicester - £15m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 8%

10. Southampton - £17m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 11%

9. Brighton - £19m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 13%

8. Newcastle - £25m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 13%

7. West Ham - £27m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 14%

6. Manchester City - £55m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 10%

5. Chelsea - £67m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 15%

4. Tottenham - £82m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 18%

3. Liverpool - £84m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 16%

2. Arsenal - £96m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 25%

1. Manchester United - £111m

Matchday revenue as proportion of total income: 18%