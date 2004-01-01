Raphinha left out of Leeds' pre-season tour squad

Leeds have confirmed a 26-player squad for their pre-season of Australia that does not include star winger Raphinha, who is wanted by Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Brazilian is in the process of trying to resolve his future and has been specifically holding out for a move to Barcelona, who had been struggling to muster the necessary finances.

Arsenal had seen a bid knocked back, before Chelsea agreed a fee with Leeds. Barcelona were persuaded to match Chelsea’s offer, although it was only a verbal understanding between the Catalans and Leeds, with finer details still needing to be agreed upon.

A deal for Raphinha is now close to being agreed, 90min has learned, with Leeds accepting a revised proposal from Barcelona worth around €60m. The payment will still be staggered into a number of instalments, with various performance related add-ons also included - although the English club want everything wrapped up by next week.

Another notable absentee from Leeds’ tour squad is midfielder Kalvin Phillips, having recently bid farewell to his boyhood club to complete a £45m transfer to Manchester City.

But summer signings Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra, Rasmus Kristensen and Darko Gyabi have all been named and will make the trip Down Under.

On tour, Leeds will play games against Australian club Brisbane Roar, as well as fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Leeds 2022/23 pre-season tour squad

Goalkeepers: Harry Christy, Kristoffer Klaesson, Illan Meslier

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Leif Davis, Cody Drameh, Leo Hjelde, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi, Mateusz Klich, Marc Roca

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison, Daniel James, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville

