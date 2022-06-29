Raphinha's agent Deco pictured in Barcelona

Raphinha's agent Deco has been spotted in Barcelona as he attempts to manoeuvre a transfer to Camp Nou for his client.

Chelsea have emerged as the favourites to sign the Brazilian winger, stealing a march on the Blaugrana and Arsenal by meeting Leeds' valuation with a £65m offer including add-ons.

Although he is open-minded about all of the options available to him, 90min understands Barcelona is Raphinha's preferred destination. However, the Blaugrana have informed Leeds that they will be unable to compete with the money that is now on the table due to their financial constraints.

It seems the Brazil international has not given up hope of moving to Catalonia, though. Images shared by journalist Gerard Romero show the player's agent - former Barça and Chelsea midfielder Deco - in Barcelona on Wednesday morning.

It is claimed that Deco met with Barcelona directors Mateu Alemany, Rafael Yuste and advisor Enric Masip, and 90min understands the agent was attempting to convince them to up their offer for his client to compete with Chelsea's.

🚨 DECO en las oficinas del Barça esta mañana con la cúpula deportiva. A esta hora come con Mateu, Yuste y Masip



📸 Fotos Martín @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/0Qc1RFVlai — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 29, 2022

90min previously reported that Deco was willing to wait for Barcelona to gather the funds for a suitable bid, and it seems he is now attempting to encourage them into action following Chelsea's big-money offer.

However, Raphinha and Deco may well be left disappointed as it is unlikely the Catalan giants will be able to stump up the cash in their precarious financial situation.