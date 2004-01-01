Rapid Wien 1-2 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Spares Gunners' Blushes

A winning goal from substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal get their Europa League campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-1 victory over Rapid Wien.

In a first half of few chances, the hosts came closest to opening the scoring when Ercan Kara spun David Luiz in the box and fired a dangerous shot wide.

After the break Rapid poked their noses in front as Taxiarchis Fountas capitalised on a terrible Bernd Leno mistake to give his side the lead. A David Luiz header levelled things up soon after, before two substitutes, Hector Bellerin and Aubameyang, combined to earn the Gunners all three points.

Here are your Arsenal player ratings...

Arsenal

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bernd Leno really struggled beyween the sticks | JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 3/10 - A horrific, embarrassing, disgusting error cost his side. Looked massively uncomfortable throughout and perhaps should have conceded more.



David Luiz (CB) - 7/10 - His brilliant old school header levelled the scores. Defended fairly well, except when Leno kept deciding to go rogue.



Gabriel (CB) - 8/10 - The standout Gunners defender. Composed in possession and made several good interceptions.



Sead Kolasinac (CB) - 6/10 - A few rash moments. Generally fared well at centre back and then left back when the Gunners' changed shape.

2. Wing Backs & Midfielders

Thomas Partey was handed his first Gunners start | Pool/Getty Images

Cedric Soares (RWB) - 6/10 - Doesn't offer enough going forward to play as a wing back. Certainly looked very average on Thursday.



Thomas Partey (CM) - 8/10 - Was everywhere in the first half, balancing his attacking and defensive duties perfectly. Also showcased a good array of passes.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 7/10 - Always busy and broke things up well. Continues to be like a new signing for the Gunners.



Bukayo Saka (LWB) - 6/10 - A few sloppy defensive moments, including a handball he was lucky to get away with.

3. Forwards

Nicolas Pepe had some joy done the right hand side | Chris Hofer/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 7/10 - His free kick provided the assist for Luiz's goal. Offered some attacking threat throughout.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 5/10 - Really poor. Everything was either too safe or lacked execution.



Eddie Nketiah (LW) - 4/10 - Wasteful in possession. Very few contributions of any note before being hooked just after the hour mark.

4. Substitutes

Two substitutes combined to give Arsenal the win | Chris Hofer/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 9/10



Hector Bellerin - 9/10



Joe Willock - N/A



Kieran Tierney - N/A



Reiss Nelson - N/A