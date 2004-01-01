RB Leipzig name asking price for Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig have warned suitors of midfielder Christopher Nkunku that it will cost at least €75m to convince them to sell.

The Bundesliga side have already vowed to keep Nkunku beyond this summer, with club chief Oliver Mintzlaff stressing that they have no desire to part ways with the 24-year-old, who has 22 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season.

Manchester United are the latest team to keep an eye on Nkunku, joining Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in tracking the uncapped Frenchman.

While Leipzig don't want to sell, Bild note that they are realistic about the situation and are well aware that money will talk. It is suggested that a fee of €75m (£62.5m) would be needed to lure Nkunku away this summer.

Nkunku remains under contract at Leipzig until 2024 and the club still harbour hopes of tying him down to an extension, but with so many huge clubs chasing his signature, Leipzig may be forced to sell now before his value starts to drop.

United's interest in Nkunku is the direct result of current interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who was in charge of Leipzig's recruitment when they signed the midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019.

The Red Devils were believed to have Nkunku on a long list of potential signings but Rangnick, who will take up a consultancy role at Old Trafford when his time in the dugout ends this summer, has convinced club chiefs to step up their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Midfield is an area of concern for United, who are braced for Paul Pogba's departure on a free transfer in the summer, and Nkunku is now believed to be towards the top of their wish list.