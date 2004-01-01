Real Madrid beat Arsenal & Man City to Vinicius Tobias signing

Real Madrid have beaten a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Man City, to the signing of Brazilian defender Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 18-year-old right-back has decided to leave Ukraine, taking advantage of the Fifa and Uefa rulings that allow foreign players to move on a provisional basis.

Despite overseas players based in Ukraine and Russia being able to leave, the Premier League have made it clear that they would not be sanctioning these type of deals.

Now, 90min understands that Real have swooped to agree terms to take Tobias on loan until the summer ahead of a potential permanent five-year deal, which has been agreed in principle.

Tobias - who only moved to Shakhtar in January from Internacional - will initially link up with Real's B team but will also spend time training with the senior squad.

Arsenal and Manchester City were both interested in the youngster, but they pulled out of the running after it became clear that the Premier League would not sanction the move.

It is a similar situation to which Southampton found themselves in, as they lost out on Brazilian Tete to Lyon, as they were allowed to sign him now rather than having to wait until the summer.