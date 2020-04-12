Real Madrid Rule Out Luka Jovi? Exit Despite Links to Arsenal

Real Madrid are understood to have ruled out selling striker
Jović's debut season in Madrid has undoubtedly been a disappointment. The €60m signing has bagged just two goals in 24 appearances this year, prompting rumours that Madrid are ready to cut ties with him.
Those rumours have accelerated in recent days as Real have been linked to a whole host of new strikers. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé are both in their sights.
The club are even believed to have enquired about Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, suggesting there may no longer be a place for the Serb.
However, according to AS, Real are not interested in selling
"You can make a list of players who at the age of 21 or 22 seemed stagnant and who, at 25, were in the world's top ten players," a club source is quoted as saying.
It's a stance which AS reiterate in another report, this time specifically focusing on how constant links to Arsenal will ultimately lead to nothing. Even if Aubameyang did join Real,
