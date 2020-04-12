Real Madrid Rule Out Luka Jovi? Exit Despite Links to Arsenal

​Real Madrid are understood to have ​ruled out selling striker Luka Jović this summer, despite constant rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal.





Jović's debut season in Madrid has undoubtedly been a disappointment. The €60m signing has bagged just two goals in 24 appearances this year, prompting rumours that Madrid are ready to cut ties with him.

Those rumours have accelerated in recent days as ​Real have been linked to a whole host of new strikers.​ Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé are both in their sights.





The club are even believed to have ​​enquired about Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, suggesting there may no longer be a place for the Serb.

However, according to ​AS, Real are not interested in selling Jović whatsoever. They are well aware that the 22-year-old is yet to live up to expectations, but they still believe he could be destined for superstardom.





"You can make a list of players who at the age of 21 or 22 seemed stagnant and who, at 25, were in the world's top ten players," a club source is quoted as saying.

It's a stance which AS reiterate in ​another report, this time specifically focusing on how constant links to ​Arsenal will ultimately lead to nothing. Even if ​Aubameyang did join Real, Jović would seemingly not be on his way out.





A permanent departure appears to be completely off the table, but it's not hard to imagine Real agreeing to loan Jović out. Starting games hasn't been easy for the Serb - he has started just four ​La Liga games - so finding regular game time elsewhere would probably be best for his development.

However, Real would refuse any attempt to try and sign him permanently just yet, in the hope that he will soon come good on his €60m price tag.





Los Blancos were hugely impressed by his performances last season, in which he bagged 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt, and there is still a belief that Jović can rediscover that form with a bit of patience.

