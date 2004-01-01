Real Madrid set asking price for Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Martin Odegaard if he continues to insist on leaving the club - but he won't come cheap if Arsenal want to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Norwegian impressed at the Emirates in the second half of last season after he was frozen out under Zinedine Zidane in Madrid. The return of Carlo Ancelotti as manager promised to give him a fresh start, but reports have suggested he feels his time at the Bernabeu is over, and wants to rejoin Arsenal this summer.

Odegaard spent time on loan at Arsenal last season | Pool/Getty Images

His stance has come as a disappointment for Madrid, who aren't expected to make any major signings this summer and want Odegaard to fight for his place under Ancelotti. ESPN are reporting that they are prepared to sell him if he doesn't change his mind - but not for any less than €50m (£42.5m).

Once upon a time, that would have seemed too steep for Arsenal, but they aren't messing about this summer. Having already signed Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, they are about to drop £50m on Brighton's Ben White, and their next order of business is an attacking midfielder - with Leicester's James Maddison among those heavily linked.

Speaking on social media back in June, Odegaard said: “Arsenal, thank you so much for these six months. My time with the Arsenal family will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I want to thank everyone in and around the club for the way you made me feel like a part of the family since the first day. Special thanks to the fans, even without you guys at the stadium for the majority of the season, I felt you with me at all times.

“A huge thank you to the boss and his staff for everything I’ve learned during my stay.

“Thank you also to all my teammates for such a great time on and off the pitch. Will miss you all."