Real Sociedad agree Kieran Tierney loan deal with Arsenal

Arsenal agree to send Kieran Tierney out on loan to Real Sociedad for the duration of the 2023/24 season.

Real Sociedad have reached agreement with Arsenal to sign defender Kieran Tierney on loan, 90min understands.
Source : 90min

