Reiss Nelson exhibits the Arsenal strength in depth ushered in by Mikel Arteta

In notching two goals and an assist from the bench against Nottingham Forest, Reiss Nelson showed that Mikel Arteta has steered Arsenal into a sweet spot that few teams have the pleasure of experiencing.

Those rubbishing the Gunners' title chances will labour over Manchester City’s strength in depth and the north londoners’ fragility. While Pep Guardiola has five excellent centre-backs, Arsenal have three. No Phil Foden? Jack Grealish it is. Kalvin Phillips out injured? Not a problem.

It was the caveat to Arsenal’s excellent start: one or two key injuries and they could be back fighting for the top four rather than the title. Even without absentees, the first XI would be hard-pushed to sustain their levels without significant support.

Then came Nelson. Arsenal fans will have feared the worst as Bukayo Saka was forced off at the weekend. Not for what was to come against Forest, whom they would have beaten with one arm tied around their back, but for the lead up to the World Cup and beyond.

After years of Premier League mediocrity, despite the growing positivity at the Emirates, many an Arsenal fan will have been waiting for the moment to derail their season and may have that that with Saka, off walked their title dreams.

Nelson was the big hope of his academy generation, even more so perhaps than the man he replaced. But after a year with Schalke in the Bundesliga and another with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, split by two seasons back at Arsenal during which he had made just seven Premier League starts, it felt more likely Nelson would go the way of Alex Iwobi and Joe Willock than Saka.

The wide player getting a chance and taking it was a lovely moment, as is always the case when a young player comes through the ranks at their boyhood club. And his fight to get there makes the moment that bit sweeter.

But him taking that chance is just as much about Arteta and the atmosphere he's created at Arsenal as the ability of Nelson himself.

It's not easy to build a team good enough to challenge Manchester City, but far more difficult to create a feeling in that team where players – even if they're seen as a significant downgrade on those they're replacing – can come in and thrive to the point where the absentee isn't missed all that much.

City aren't a great comparison as many of their replacements are world class internationals and that team is far more changeable in general. But Leicester City's title-winning team relied on Andy King to start nine of their Premier League games. Jiri Jarosik made 14 appearances and was an unbeaten member of Chelsea's first title under Jose Mourinho.

Comparing Nelson to Jarosik and King is unfair – he's still a young player and may well end up being a key part of Arsenal's success in years to come. It's not a comparison made to denigrate but to illustrate what must be painstaking tactical work and meticulous man management by Arteta and his staff to enable any squad member to slot in their position or positions, no matter who they are or whom they're replacing, without any great difference to the team.

'It was only Nottingham Forest!' the naysayers cry, but put to them whether Nelson would have had the same immediate impact on Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United or Liverpool right now and they would likely grunt something about Arteta being a bit irritating and admit defeat.

The World Cup may just be coming at the wrong time for Arsenal, who are currently in a sweet spot ushered in by Arteta and exhibited perfectly by Reiss Nelson.