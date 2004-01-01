Reiss Nelson pleads for chance to 'commit' future to Arsenal

Reiss Nelson has pleaded for the chance to ‘commit’ his future to Arsenal and says he has been encouraged by talks with boss Mikel Arteta.

Nelson has been at Arsenal since he was nine years old but has had to go out on loan to Hoffenheim and Feyenoord in search of regular first team football. He has remained with the Arsenal squad this season, though, and came off the bench to score twice in the 5-0 rout over Nottingham Forest last week.

However, with his current contract now in its final year, Nelson’s future is looking uncertain once again, even if he knows exactly what he wants to happen.

“I've never doubted myself at this football club,” he said. “Arsenal is a team that I've been at since I was eight years old and I have a very, very strong bond and love for the club.

“Of course, there's been times where I've been a bit down when I haven't played or been on the bench, but my plan has never been for me to leave the club or say that I have no future here and I will do everything possible to get there.

"I only have some months left on my contract but at this moment of time, getting a new deal, of course, that would be amazing and I would love to commit to the club.

“But I'm just really, really focused on doing everything I possible just to do the right stuff and if I get to play for the team to do well, of course, it's hard coming in for 5-10 minutes and of course, I would love to play much, much longer.”

One thing Nelson does appear to have going for him is the backing of Mikel Arteta, who coached him in the Arsenal youth team. What he really feels he needs, though, is games.

“I spoke with the boss before the start of the season and he was very clear with me,” Nelson revealed. “He said he's seen a transition in my game and my attitude and just my whole profile as a player, which he really likes and he wants to bring that into the team and he thinks that can really benefit the team and there was no talks with me about leaving in the summer.

“I feel like I'm at a level now where I'm still not at the rhythm that I would like to be and I just want to get to a rhythm where I'm playing regularly.

"I want to get into a full swing of things and actually get into my stride and feel confident every time I get the ball and every time I get in a one-v-one opportunity to take my man on and take my opportunity and do something well for the team.”