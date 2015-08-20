Remembering Wellington Silva's time at Arsenal

Chelsea are the loan specialists, right? Specialists at buying a prodigal talent, loaning them out five, six, or even seven times and then selling them on for (hopefully) a cool profit however many years later?

Well, they may be, but Arsenal have a record of it too. And there's proof. His name is Wellington Silva. The Brazilian spent six years at the Emirates without playing a competitive game and, to be honest, there really isn't that much to remember.

But what there is to recall is some chaos behind the scenes at Arsenal...shock. Not ideal for a six-year spell.

Yes, that's right, he went on loan to Championship side Bolton for the 2015/16 season. But, at only 22, there was still plenty of time for the ex-wonderkid to prove himself and forge a career at the Emirates for himself.

Unfortunately, two goals and four assists in the Championship were not enough to convince Arsene Wenger of his capabilities, and Silva was sold back to Fluminense in 2016 for a cut price. The deal did, however, include a buy-back clause of £1.5m (for some reason) which always allowed the potential for more calamity in this saga - and that's exactly what it delivered!

After Bordeaux showed an interest in the winger in the summer of 2017, offering £3m, Arsenal immediately activated the clause in the hope of making a quick profit. However, Silva agonisingly failed the medical at the French club.

Silva still plays for Fluminense | Bruna Prado/Getty Images

The deal fell through, resulting in the Brazilian being shipped back out to Fluminense on a permanent deal and leaving the north London club red faced, again.

A fitting final chapter to the story of a transfer that seemed a great idea at the time, but ended in disaster.