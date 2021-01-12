Rob Holding signs new long-term Arsenal contract

Arsenal have confirmed that centre-back Rob Holding has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until at least 2024.

Holding has been ever-present in the Gunners side this season, making 14 Premier League appearances and featuring prominently in the Europa League. His performances have been solid, helping Mikel Arteta's register one of the best defensive records in the division.

Holding started as Arsenal won the FA Cup final last season | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal announced the news on their official website with technical director Edu saying: "We are very happy to have signed Rob on a new contract extension.

"He is 25 years old, so is still coming into the peak of his career, and we are delighted that he’ll be with us during these important years. Rob has shown great quality and maturity on and off the pitch in recent months and is developing well. We are looking forward to Rob continuing his progression in the years to come."

Mikel Arteta added: "Since I started as manager, I have been hugely impressed with Rob’s contribution to the club and the dressing room, on and off the pitch. The quality of his work every day on the training pitches is excellent and he is translating this into consistently high performances in matches.

Arteta revealed his delight at Holding's new deal | Pool/Getty Images

"We all know Rob’s quality, which he has shown in his displays during the intense moments of those two FA Cup final victories.

"We are all very happy that Rob has signed a new contract, he is very popular with all the players and staff, and we’re looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us in the coming years."

✍️ @RobHolding95 has signed a new long-term contract until 2024, with an option for a further year — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2021

Holding's deal includes the option for Arsenal to trigger a one-year extension during his final season at the club, meaning that it could see remain at the Emirates Stadium until 2025.

The news comes just a matter of months after Holding was rumoured to be on his way out of the club amid concerns about game time following the summer arrival of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhhaes.