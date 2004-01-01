Roberto De Zerbi offers fresh Moises Caicedo update after training decision

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted the club must find 'the best solution' for Moises Caicedo after he was given time off to consider his future.

Caicedo went public with his desire to leave Brighton this month following a £60m bid from Arsenal, which the Seagulls wasted little time in rejecting - as they also did with Chelsea's enquiry about the Ecuador international earlier in the month.

Consequently, Brighton encouraged Caicedo to stay away from the club until the end of the transfer window, insisting the 21-year-old will not be sold to either London club.

As a result, Caicedo was left out of the squad that faced Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, before which De Zerbi admitted he still hopes to keep the midfielder around.

"Moises is a good guy," he told ITV. "We will see tomorrow, and in the next days, what happens. We hope he stays with us until the end of the season, but after this, it's a question for the club and for Moises."

He added: "Moises is a good guy. In life, you can make mistakes. For everyone, there are many solutions and we will see the best solution for the club, for him and for us."

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to discuss the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

90min understands that Brighton are expecting further bids from both Arsenal and Chelsea for Caicedo, who would be open to joining either club before the end of the transfer window.

Caicedo has urged Brighton to allow him to become their record sale, insisting he wants to help the Seagulls raise the money to strengthen even further.