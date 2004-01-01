Roberto De Zerbi's update on Moises Caicedo future after £60m Arsenal bid

Roberto De Zerbi has declared that Brighton are keen to keep hold of Moises Caicedo for 'a few more months' after Arsenal tabled a bid for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old was the subject of a £60m bid from the table-topping Gunners on Friday, but 90min understands that the bid was swiftly rejected as Brighton have no intention of allowing Caicedo to leave this January.

When asked about the bid during his pre-match press conference, manager De Zerbi revealed that he had had discussions with Caicedo about his future on Wednesday.

"[Caicedo] is a good guy," the boss sadi. "He is focused on Brighton. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season. In my opinion that is the best solution for us. I can understand other big teams want Caicedo, [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Kaoru] Mitoma and [Solly] March.

"I spoke with him on Wednesday and I told him my opinion. It is always difficult to change during the season. For our way, it is important for him to stay a few more months.

"He is relaxed. I spoke with him like a father, not a coach. I understand when one player has the possibility to change to a very big team. But my work is to give the style of play but also advice for his career and his life."

The Chronicles of a Gooner - 90min podcast analysis

Harry Symeou - "I like Moises Caicedo, I think he's very much someone who adds to the Arsenal midfield options. He feels like a natural replacement for Thomas Partey as and when that time comes, but also someone who can back him up at a very, very high level.

"He can also probably play as one of the eights as well if you needed him to, I don't think flare and creativity are necessarily right at the top of his lists of strengths but its not really in Granit Xhaka's either. I think Caicedo would give you the versatility in midfield that Mikel Arteta is looking for."

