 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Rodrygo reveals stance on Premier League transfer amid Kylian Mbappe uncertainty

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has distanced himself from speculation that he could leave the club amid reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Arsenal.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards