Runar Alex Runarsson Deletes Twitter Account After Receiving Abuse From Arsenal Fans

Arsenal goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has deleted his Twitter account after receiving abuse from fans following two errors during his side's Carabao Cup quarter final defeat to Manchester City.

His selection over first choice stopper Bernd Leno raised eyebrows before the game and he would go on to endure a nightmarish performance. Runarsson was partly at fault for City's first goal inside two minutes, when he failed to claim Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross, which was then headed into the empty net by Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta attempted to console Runarsson after the game | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette then nodded home Gabriel Martinelli's centre to make it 1-1, only for Runarsson to make a second, worse, error to gift the visitors the lead again after the break.

The Iceland international let Riyad Mahrez's free kick slip through his hands in the 54th minute, with Pep Guardiola's side adding two more goals without reply before the final whistle.

The errors led to some fans sending abuse via Twitter, with Runarsson deactivating the account (@runaralex) as a result.

Mikel Arteta also caught plenty of flak for his decision to rotate his squad for the important game, particularly as the 25-year-old has made a less than stellar start to his Gunners career. Runarsson has looked unconvincing in the Europa League this season, conceding twice against Irish minnows Dundalk and also being beaten easily during Arsenal's meeting with Rapid Vienna.

To compound the Gunners' misery, wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli lasted just 49 minutes before having to be substituted on what was his return following a lengthy injury. Martinelli received a heavy blow to the foot during a challenge with City keeper Zack Steffen just before the break and only played a few second half minutes before being forced off.

Fortunately, Arteta played down any fears of another long term absence, explaining that it was just an impact injury after the match.