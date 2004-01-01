Ryan Gravenberch decides on Bayern Munich future amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Ryan Gravenberch wants to stay and fight for his place at Bayern Munich amid interest from multiple top Premier League clubs, 90min understands.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the German champions from Ajax back in June but since then, he's struggled to make an impact, failing to start a single Bundesliga game and playing just 570 minutes across all competitions.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal are understood to hold an interest in Gravenberch alongside multiple clubs from across Europe's top leagues. A loan for the 11-time Netherlands international has been touted but 90min understands Bayern would prefer him to stay.

90min further understands that the player himself would rather remain at the Allianz Arena in order to fight for his place in Bayern's starting XI than leave so quickly after signing.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to discuss the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Gravenberch's task in breaking into Julian Nagelsmann's starting XI has been made that much more difficult by the fine form of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, who have six goals and four assists between them in Bundesliga play alone this season and have the two deeper midfield spots locked down.

The young midfielder does have a goal and an assist to his name this season, but they both came in a 5-0 win over third-tier side Viktoria Koln in the DFB-Pokal back in August.

At present, Bayern are top of the Bundesliga but their lead has been cut to just three points after back-to-back draws with RB Leipzig and FC Koln. Up next for the Bavarians is a testing home clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.