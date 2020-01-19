Sam Kerr Nets WSL First as Blues Go a Year Unbeaten With Staggering 4-1 Win at Title Rivals Arsenal

'Wow, wow, wow' were the words of Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, as her side put Arsenal to the sword in a decisive Women's Super League clash, winning the biggest match of the season so far by four goals to one.
The two London giants went head to head in a massive second vs third showdown at Meadow Park, but while it was expected to be a crucial 90 minutes in the title race, it was over within 20.
It was a sell-out crowd at Arsenal, but the massive home crowd were reeling when Beth England curled in a spectacular left-footed opener, before Australia's Sam Kerr - still fresh on the scene after her arrival from Chicago Red Stars - headed in her first WSL goal to put the Blues in dreamland.
#BarclaysFAWSL account: OPENED ✅@samkerr1 is up and running for @ChelseaFCW #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/1eT1Wg9h9c— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 19, 2020
That was only the start however, as Chelsea were not letting up.
Both early goals had been of terrific quality, but it was a goal of the season contender that put the game well and truly to bed. The moment of magic from Wales captain Sophie Ingles, who watched the ball bounce into her path following a corner, before arrowing a pristine left footed effort across goal, and left
@ChelseaFCW @guro_reiten adds a fourth, after nodding in @Jandersson25's superb cross #ARSCHE #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/QO66PONjYj— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 19, 2020
A point would have left Arsenal in top spot, but they remain behind City on goal difference, and now sit just a point ahead of Chelsea. The Blues hold a game in hand, but can go top before they play it, as they take on West Ham in their next match while Arsenal will look to pick up the pieces with a trip to the current leaders.
For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min