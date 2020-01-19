Sam Kerr Nets WSL First as Blues Go a Year Unbeaten With Staggering 4-1 Win at Title Rivals Arsenal

​'Wow, wow, wow' were the words of Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, as her side put Arsenal to the sword in a decisive Women's Super League clash, winning the biggest match of the season so far by four goals to one.

The two London giants went head to head in a massive second vs third showdown at Meadow Park, but while it was expected to be a crucial 90 minutes in the title race, it was over within 20.

It was a sell-out crowd at ​Arsenal, but the massive home crowd were reeling when Beth England curled in a spectacular left-footed opener, before Australia's Sam Kerr - still fresh on the scene after her arrival from Chicago Red Stars - headed in her first WSL goal to put the Blues in dreamland.

That was only the start however, as ​Chelsea were not letting up.

Both early goals had been of terrific quality, but it was a goal of the season contender that put the game well and truly to bed. The moment of magic from Wales captain Sophie Ingles, who watched the ball bounce into her path following a corner, before arrowing a pristine left footed effort across goal, and left Manuela Zinsberger unable to even sniff it as it nestled in the top corner.





From here on, it was really damage limitation from Arsenal, but they were unable to prevent things getting worse shortly after the hour mark when Jonna Andersson crossed for Guro Reiten to head the game well and truly out of reach.

Arsenal got one back through a familiar source in Beth Mead, but it mattered little, as Chelsea stormed to a momentous victory that will really boost their hopes of reining in Manchester City at the top of the division.



​A point would have left Arsenal in top spot, but they remain behind City on goal difference, and now sit just a point ahead of Chelsea. The Blues hold a game in hand, but can go top before they play it, as they take on West Ham in their next match while Arsenal will look to pick up the pieces with a trip to the current leaders.



For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!