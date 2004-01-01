Santi Cazorla wants to return to Arsenal

Santi Cazorla has admitted he'd like to return to Arsenal to help his friend and former teammate Mikel Arteta in some capacity.

Cazorla spent six years at Arsenal after signing for the club in 2012 and struck up a close bond with Arteta in that time.

Being a fellow Spaniard, Arteta helped his compatriot settle in at the club and in the country as a whole.

He's now managing Arsenal and is doing an excellent job, with the team sitting top of the Premier League, while Cazorla is seeing out his playing career in Qatar.

The 37-year-old has yet to decide what he wants to do exactly after that, but knows that he wants to return to Arsenal.

"Of course I would like to come back," he told the Daily Mail.

"I have to wait if the club thinks about me, if I can help in something – as a coach or a sporting director."

He's grateful for the help he received from Arteta and his wife when he first joined Arsenal and now wants to return the favour.

"When I arrived at Arsenal, I didn't speak English – nothing!" said Cazorla.



Harry Symeou hosts Scott Saunders & Toby Cudworth to look back on Korea/Japan '02 as part of the 'Our World Cups' series. We take a trip down memory lane - join us!

"I remember on the first day he was there to welcome me and after that, he was very important every day.

"They helped my family so much so I want to say: Mikel, thank you."

The club only won FA Cups while Cazorla was there in what was a largely disappointing period for the club, but the midfielder is confident Arteta can bring back the glory days.

"They are doing very well, they have very good young players: [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Martin] Odegaard. We have an amazing future," he stated.

"It's normal they needed time because after [Arsene] Wenger it's a little bit difficult to try to keep the success. But I think Mikel is the best option for Arsenal: he knows the club, he loves this club and he knows the mentality."