Sead Kolasinac Set to Return to Action for Arsenal Against Newcastle United

​Sead Kolasinac looks set to return to the Arsenal squad for the club's upcoming Premier League fixture with Newcastle, while Pablo Mari is in line to make his Gunners debut after training with the squad.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently undergoing warm weather training in Dubai as the Premier League lives through its first ever winter break, with the Gunners enjoying a 14-day rest from football before returning to top flight action in mid-February.

Already 25 matches into the season, ​Arsenal have won a measly six matches during that time and find themselves languishing in tenth place after their worst start to a top flight season for over 100 years. They take on Steve Bruce's side next up, with the ​Magpies level on points with Arteta's men heading into the Emirates Stadium showdown.

Injuries have curtailed Arteta's reign as head coach, with the club recording four straight draws in the ​Premier League and the Spaniard being forced to deploy 18-year-old forward Bukayo Saka as a makeshift left-back.

There is some good news for the rookie coach though, as Kolasinac has been training well with the rest of the squad in Dubai and is expected to be in the team to face Newcastle after recovering from a thigh injury, report ​football.london.

Saka was forced off at half time against the Clarets in the club's most recent outing after suffering a knock of his own, meaning Arsenal were left without cover in the position, therefore Kolasinac's return will be a welcome boost to Arteta. Meanwhile, it is not yet known how long Saka will be sidelined.

Academy product Reiss Nelson has also been forced to sit out over recent weeks with a hamstring injury, but he too has been training with the squad over the winter break and looks set to be available when the side return to the UK.

One player who could be in line for place in the starting lineup is new signing Pablo Mari. The Spanish defender joined on a loan deal from Flamengo in January, but was left out of the squad for the draw with Burnley having not played since the Brazilian side fell to defeat against Liverpool in the Club World Cup back in December.

He has been regaining his fitness and could be set for his Arsenal debut against the Magpies.

