Serge Gnabry signs new Bayern Munich contract

Bayern Munich have confirmed that winger Serge Gnabry has signed a new four-year contract at the Allianz Arena.

The 27-year-old had entered the final 12 months of his previous deal and had been tipped to leave earlier this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea both monitoring Gnabry's situation.

However, the saga is now over as Bayern have tied Gnabry down until 2026.

"I thought a lot about what I want as a player in the coming years, and came to the conclusion that I want to stay at FC Bayern, win everything again here and experience things - in particular celebrating another Champions League title, but this time with our fans," Gnabry said.

"It's special because I get to play here with my friends at the highest level. It certainly wouldn't feel the same at a different club. I want to experience more great moments here - and nowhere else. The hunger for major honours isn't going away."

Club president Herbert Hainer added: "It's another strong signal that a player like Serge Gnabry sees his future at FC Bayern.

"He's won everything here and identifies with the club so much that he wants to help write more chapters of club history. When he's on the ball, he's a joy to watch. With him, Sadio Mane, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern have outstanding options on the flanks which are among the best in European football."

Gnabry's extension was revealed just minutes after Hainer confirmed that an agreement had been struck to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.