Shakhtar Donetsk CEO gives verdict on January departure for Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin has admitted he is not convinced the club will receive an offer tempting enough to sell winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

90min understands that Arsenal are leading the race for the Ukraine international, who has been watched by a number of Europe's elite and has openly admitted that he does not want to be held back if the chance to join a top league like the Premier League arises.

Publicly, Shakthar are demanding a fee in excess of €100m (£87m) although sources suggest they would do business for less.

Speaking to The Athletic, Palkin confessed that Shakhtar have not yet been satisfied by any offers and put the chances of Mudryk leaving in January at 50/50.

“To be honest, I do not know," he said. “At the moment, we are quite far from what we want and what clubs propose. It’s not so far but it is not what we need.

"We have discussions. One club, another club, they negotiate. We are in the process. Will it close this month? I don’t know.

“It is maybe 50/50 with regards to the winter transfer window. I don’t want to talk about figures now. We are in discussions. We have interest from some English clubs and we are in the process.”

Palkin went on to suggest that Arsenal are not the only Premier League side chasing Mudryk's signature.

“Every day, I read about another English club," he continued.

“If you believe the newspapers, it is all of them. But to be honest, it is true as I have had contact from many clubs. A lot of them are involved in this process.”