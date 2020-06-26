Sheffield United vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The 2019/20 season is back in full swing, but it's a break from Premier League action this weekend - as Sheffield United entertain Arsenal in an FA Cup quarter-final clash at Bramall Lane.





Both sides have returned in disappointing form, with the Blades in particular failing to live up to the high standards they had surprisingly set earlier in the season. Convincing defeats against Newcastle and Manchester United have seen Chris Wilder's ship six goals without reply, while they also failed - because of technology, admittedly - to break the deadlock against Aston Villa.





Arsenal, meanwhile, suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Brighton, but victory against Southampton in midweek will have raised their spirits as they head north.





Here's 90min's preview of the game.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 28 June

What Time Is Kick Off? 13:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Bramall Lane

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

Referee? Paul Tierney





Team News





Arsenal will be without goalkeeper Leno

Sheffield United have looked lethargic and leggy over the past week, so they'll be boosted by the return of Jack O'Connell and Lys Mousset to the squad.





For the visitors, Emiliano Martinez will continue between the sticks while Bernd Leno recovers from a moderate sprain of his knee ligament. Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira and Calum Chambers all remain out injured, and they've been joined on the casualty list by Gabriel Martinelli - he's suffered a season-ending knee injury in training.





On the plus side, Cedric Soares and Sokratis has both returned to full training and could be in contention, while David Luiz is back from suspension.





Predicted Lineups





Sheffield United: Moore; Basham, Jagielka, Robinson; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset





Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang





Recent Form





Well, let's be honest - it's not been a great restart for either side, has it?





Sheffield United have been on the road for three games on the bounce, failing to score in each of those matches. Chris Wilder will be bitterly disappointed with his team's resolve, as they'd previously lost just two games since the turn of the year - to Liverpool and Manchester City.





Chris Wilder will not be happy with his side's form

Arsenal haven't fared much better, failing to register a shot on target in a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Manchester City before falling to a last-gasp winner at Brighton. The 2-0 win at Southampton will do wonders for the Gunners' confidence, but there's no doubting that things have got to change at the Emirates over the coming months and years.





Here's how both sides have fared in their last five games.





Sheffield United



Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United (24/06)

Newcastle United 3-0 Sheffield United (21/06)

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United (17/06)

Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich City (07/03)

Reading 1-2 Sheffield United (03/03)





Arsenal



Southampton 0-2 Arsenal (25/06)

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (20/06)

Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal (17/06)

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham (07/03)

Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal (02/03)





Prediction





Given both teams are not in great nick, it's difficult to pick a winner from this one. Arsenal will be on the road for a fourth consecutive game, with mental fatigue perhaps a factor for Arteta's youthful side.





Arsenal celebrate v Southampton

Sheffield United's outside chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, meanwhile, appears to have slid by the wayside, so cup glory will now be in front and centre of the Blades' end of season agenda.





Arsenal aren't great on the road, traditionally, and whoever scores the first goal is likely to emerge victorious. Fighting spirit and a bit of Wilder's famed grit may be enough to inspire Sheffield United into doing just that, booking them a place at Wembley.





Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Arsenal



