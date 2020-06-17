Shkodran Mustafi Hints at Interest in Potential Bundesliga Transfer

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi has admitted a move to the Bundesliga would interest him, as speculation persists over his future at the Emirates.





The German World Cup winner joined the Gunners in 2016 for £35m, but his sub-par performances have made him the subject of constant criticism during his time in north London.





With his contract up in 2021, Mustafi has hinted that a return to his homeland - in which he has never played professionally - is an option he would consider.





Mustafi has never played senior football in Germany

Speaking to Bild regarding his future, the centre back said: "In the current situation, it is difficult to predict how the transfer phase will go.





"The Bundesliga is always interesting for me. In terms of sport, it has made great progress. It's also my home.





"Many are amazed at the level there. In England, they were very surprised at how well the Bundesliga has managed to restart. The Premier League has certainly taken this as an example."





We've waited so long, and it won't be the same, but there's still so much to get excited about... pic.twitter.com/ioyNt4kURc — 90min (@90min_Football) June 17, 2020

A product of Hamburg's youth system, Mustafi joined Everton's academy before he could appear professionally for Die Rothosen. He made just one Europa League appearance for the Toffees before moving on to Sampdoria in 2012.





After winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014, Mustafi was signed by Valencia, where he stayed for two seasons, before transferring to Arsenal in 2016.





However, the centre back has found little success in the four seasons he has spent in north London, with Unai Emery barely including him in his matchday squads for the first half of the 2019/20 term.





Despite not playing in the World Cup final, Mustafi still collected a winner's medal

He has featured more regularly under Emery's successor, Mikel Arteta, but still admitted there are "questions marks" over his future at Arsenal.





Mustafi could feature as the Premier League resumes following its three-month postponement, with the Gunners taking on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.



