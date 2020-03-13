Social Media Roundup: How Arsenal Players Are Doing Following Football Postponement

It wasn't a result that brought Mikel Arteta's impressive domestic run to an end, and with football at a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, Arsenal fans will have to wait sometime before they can see their team in action once again.

Even though this weekend's games were initially set to go ahead, the Premier League made a last-minute U-turn when Arsenal confirmed that Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus.

There was understandably a lot of concern for the Arsenal boss, but Arteta was quick to confirm he's in good spirits and is already on the mend, even commending the Premier League for their decision to halt football for the time being.

Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020

That positivity has been seen throughout the Arsenal squad on social media too.

Mesut Özil was the first player to break what appeared to be a media blackout in north London to stress how the current disruption to the calendar has been a timely reminder that there are some things which are more important than football.

Özil also pointed out how, now more than ever, it's important to remember the doctors, nurses and scientists who are fighting this virus on the frontline.

Football does not matter right now. The health and wellbeing of everyone is far more important than everything else. Guys, take all the precautions you can - be mindful and considerate of everyone, especially those who are at high risk.  #M1Ö (1/2) — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020





As we go through this global issue, we should not forget to say thank you to all doctors, nurses and scientists etc worldwide, who are helping to keep this virus from spreading. They are under high pressure in the upcoming weeks & deserve our respect and gratitude.(2/2) #M1Ö — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020

Most of Arsenal's squad soon followed with similar messages.





Shkodran Mustafi and Dani Ceballos even showed that they can still 'train' while self-isolating, with the former posting a video on social media doing some kick-ups whilst washing his hands.

Ceballos' video showed he was working hard at his gym at home.

⚪️ "Teleworking"#imstayinghome

It's time to think about others. Be responsible. Be caring. Together we will win this battle! 



⚪️“Teletrabajando” #YoMeQuedoEnCasa Es hora de pensar en los demás. Sé responsable. Sé solidario. Juntos venceremos!@Arsenal pic.twitter.com/cVOBZdMOFm — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) March 15, 2020

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't been posting anything himself, but the Gabon international did retweet a video of his 'Black Panther' celebration which included the caption: " Aubameyang was always prepared for the Coronavirus".

Arsenal's January signing Pablo Mari uploaded a video on Instagram where he was doing stretches with his son, who turned two last month, while former club captain Granit Xhaka has offered his thanks to the people fighting the virus.





" Just wanted to take a minute to send my love to all of you," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone working day and night to combat the spread of the virus, treating those affected."

Most of the Arsenal players have been keeping themselves off social media as everyone is still learning new things about coronavirus each day.





As things stand, football is set to return on April 3, although it looks increasingly likely that will have to be pushed back even further as it's been suggested the pandemic won't end until June at least.

