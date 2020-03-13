Social Media Roundup: How Arsenal Players Are Doing Following Football Postponement

It wasn't a result that brought Mikel Arteta's impressive domestic run to an end, and with football at a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, Arsenal fans will have to wait sometime before they can see their team in action once again.
Even though this weekend's games were initially set to go ahead, the Premier League made a last-minute U-turn when Arsenal confirmed that Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus.
There was understandably a lot of concern for the Arsenal boss, but Arteta was quick to confirm he's in good spirits and is already on the mend, even commending the Premier League for their decision to halt football for the time being.
Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha— Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020
That positivity has been seen throughout the Arsenal squad on social media too.
Mesut Özil was the first player to break what appeared to be a media blackout in north London to stress how the current disruption to the calendar has been a timely reminder that there are some things which are more important than football.
Özil also pointed out how, now more than ever, it's important to remember the
Football does not matter right now. The health and wellbeing of everyone is far more important than everything else. Guys, take all the precautions you can - be mindful and considerate of everyone, especially those who are at high risk. #M1Ö (1/2)— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020
As we go through this global issue, we should not forget to say thank you to all doctors, nurses and scientists etc worldwide, who are helping to keep this virus from spreading. They are under high pressure in the upcoming weeks & deserve our respect and gratitude.(2/2) #M1Ö— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020
Shkodran Mustafi and Dani Ceballos even showed that they can still 'train' while self-isolating, with the former posting a video on social media doing some kick-ups whilst washing his hands.
Ceballos' video showed he was working hard at his gym at home.
#StayAtHomeChallenge w/ @433 pic.twitter.com/Bck0tQbUy5— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 15, 2020
⚪️ "Teleworking"#imstayinghome— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) March 15, 2020
It's time to think about others. Be responsible. Be caring. Together we will win this battle!
⚪️“Teletrabajando” #YoMeQuedoEnCasa Es hora de pensar en los demás. Sé responsable. Sé solidario. Juntos venceremos!@Arsenal pic.twitter.com/cVOBZdMOFm
Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't been posting anything himself, but the Gabon international did retweet a video of his 'Black Panther' celebration which included the caption:
