Son Heung-min gives blunt reply when asked about Arsenal's Premier League title challenge

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has revealed he is disinterested at talk of Arsenal's Premier League title challenge.

Spurs host the Gunners in the second north London derby of the season on Sunday looking to avenge their defeat at the Emirates Stadium back in October.

Prior to that 3-1 loss in the autumn, there were suggestions that a Tottenham win could have propelled them into the title conversation with Arsenal. But Antonio Conte's side have since slipped down the table while Mikel Arteta's men have opened up a five point gap at the top.

Son was asked if has been tough to watch Arsenal's promising season following Spurs' FA Cup win against Portsmouth on Saturday.

"I’m not interested, to be honest," he replied. "We lost against them in the away game, so we have a lot of homework [this week] to make it good again.

"I think the fans were really disappointed when we lost at the Emirates, so I think we have a massive task at home. Everybody must be ready to throw their bodies in and we’re good to go."

Son has endured a tough campaign personally, with the reigning Golden Boot winner netting only four Premier League goals to date - three of which came in the same game.

He returned to the scoresheet in Wednesday's 4-0 win at Crystal Palace and spoke of his relief at getting back among the goals.

"Scoring goals is everything for a striker and this goal was important for my confidence because it doesn’t matter how much you work hard if the ball doesn’t go in the net you get down because you have to be scoring goals or making assists for the team," Son said. "The goal came at a very important time as well for me to get back on track."

Son can join the Premier League 100 Club if he scores a hat-trick against Arsenal, needing just three more strikes to achieve the milestone. He has grabbed goals in his last three home games with the Gunners.