Southampton vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Southampton host league-leading Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints ended a five-match wait for victory with what Ralph Hasenhuttl described as "an important win" against Bournemouth in midweek. Arsenal have won all but one of their 14 matches across all competitions during a blistering start to the season, securing their Europa League qualification on Thursday night.

Where are Southampton vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Southampton, England

Southampton, England Stadium: St Mary's Stadium

St Mary's Stadium Date: Sunday 23 October

Sunday 23 October Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST

14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST VAR: Peter Bankes

Peter Bankes Referee: Robert Jones

Where can you watch Southampton vs Arsenal in the UK?

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League Channel: Sky Ultra HD

Sky Ultra HD Streaming Service: NOW TV

NOW TV Streaming Service: Sky Go

Sky Go Broadcast Time: 13:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Southampton vs Arsenal in the United States?

S treaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 09:00

09:00 Broadcast Time PST: 06:00

Where can you watch Southampton vs Arsenal in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

fuboTV Broadcast Time (EST): 09:00

Where can you watch Southampton vs Arsenal Highlights?

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football Channel: BBC Match of the Day 2

BBC Match of the Day 2 Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

Southampton vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Southampton: 2 Wins

Arsenal: 2 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Southampton: LLLDW

Arsenal: WWWWW

Southampton team news

Armel Bella-Kotchap dislocated his shoulder during Southampton's draw with West Ham last weekend. The impressive young centre-back will be sidelined until early November at the very least.

Romeo Lavia isn't expected to be match-fit until next weekend while Tino Livramento continues his gruelling rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles won't be available to face his parent club but former Tottenham player Kyle Walker-Peters could renew his north London rivalries if he recovers from cramp as expected.

Southampton predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Southampton Starting 11 (4-4-2): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Aribo; A Armstrong, Adams.

Bench: McCarthy, Caballero, Lyanco, S Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott.

Arsenal team news

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been sidelined with a calf issue for Arsenal's last five matches. Mikel Arteta was keen to downplay the severity of the injury - directly confirming the fullback would return before the World Cup - but Zinchenko didn't make the squad which defeated PSV Eindhoven in midweek.

Long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny (thigh) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Southampton

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Bench: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos.

Southampton vs Arsenal score prediction

Southampton kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season in midweek, ending a 16-game wait since shutting out Arsenal at St Mary's in April.

Arteta described both sides as "hurting" before that spring defeat as the Saints - inspired by the heroics of Fraser Forster in goal - took advantage of Arsenal's lack of confidence. Six months on, the self-belief coursing through the Gunners should carry them to a ninth consecutive victory across all competitions.

Prediction: Southampton 0-3 Arsenal