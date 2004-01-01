Sporting CP vs Arsenal - Europa League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal return to UEFA Europa League action with a trip to Sporting CP in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The Gunners were spared competing in the knockout round play-offs having topped their group over the autumn and are now one of the strongest teams remaining in the competition.

They have been paired with Sporting, who dropped out of the Champions League but notably took four points off of Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham in the process.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

Where are Sporting CP vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal Stadium: Estadio Jose Alvalade

Estadio Jose Alvalade Date: Thursday 9 March

Thursday 9 March Kick-off Time: 17:45 GMT / 12:45 ET / 09:45 PT

17:45 GMT / 12:45 ET / 09:45 PT Referee: Tobias Stieler (GER)

Tobias Stieler (GER) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Sporting CP: 0 wins

0 wins Arsenal: 2 wins

2 wins Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Sporting CP: DWWWW

DWWWW Arsenal: LWWWW

How to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal on TV and live stream

Sporting CP team news

With hopes of securing a Champions League spot via the Primeira Liga dwindling, victory in this competition might be Sporting's best chance of returning to Europe's top table.

Ruben Amorim's only absentees are midfielders Daniel Braganca (knee) and Manuel Ugarte (suspension). Otherwise, he is expected to name his strongest possible XI, which includes Arsenal academy graduate Hector Bellerin.

Sporting CP predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Sporting CP predicted lineup (3-4-3): Adan; Diomande, Coates, Inacio; Bellerin, Morita, Pedro Goncalves, Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Santos

Arsenal team news

With Arsenal firmly in the hunt for a first Premier League title in 19 years, Mikel Arteta is expected to make several changes.

He is expected to be without three key forwards in Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, while Mohamed Elneny is their only other major injury concern.

Arsenal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Kiwior, Tierney; Jorginho, Vieira, Xhaka; Nelson, Martinelli, Smith Rowe

Sporting CP vs Arsenal score prediction

Arsenal should absolutely be looking to leave the Europa League at the first possible opportunity.

Their priority should be Premier League glory and an extended schedule of Thursday-Sunday games will seriously harm those chances.

That said, Arteta is a notoriously fierce competitor and won't roll over, though as Sporting showed against Spurs this season, they're always up for the fight too.

Prediction: Sporting CP 1-1 Arsenal