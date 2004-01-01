Stanislav Lobotka to reject interest from Arsenal, Liverpool & Tottenham to sign new Napoli deal

Napoli are on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Stanislav Lobotka, who will reject the advances of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham to extend his stay in Italy, 90min understands.

The midfielder joined Napoli in January 2020 from Celta Vigo after an impressive two-and-a-half years in La Liga, where he was continually linked with a move to Spurs.

Tottenham have since retained an interest in him, while Arsenal and Liverpool have also kept tabs on his progress, but 90min understands he is set to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Napoli.

Lobotka has played every game of Gli Azzurri's unbeaten season so far, impressing in the heart of midfield alongside former Fulham star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. He has also kept Spurs loanee Tanguy Ndombele out of the starting XI.

Napoli sit two points clear at the top of the Serie A table after ten matches, winning eight of them and drawing the other two. They are also through to the knockout stages of the Champions League and have a great chance of topping the group following their demolition of Liverpool in September.

90min reported earlier this week that Tottenham have internally admitted they regret not signing Lobotka's Napoli teammate Kim Min-jae, who has impressed at the heart of Luciano Spalletti's defence following his summer transfer from Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, 90min understands that Real Madrid, Man City and PSG are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his incredible start to the season.