Sunday transfer rumours

Manchester City are now leading the race for Benfica starlet Joao Neves, who is also an established target for rivals Manchester United. (Fichajes)
Matthijs de Ligt is keen on a move to either Man Utd or Barcelona should he leave Bayern Munich. (Fichajes)
Fulham will pay next to nothing for the loan of Chelsea striker Armando Brojashould he make enough starts and play enough minutes. (The Sun)
Arsenal's search for a new striker could lead them into a transfer tussle with AC Milan over the signing of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko. (BILD)
Curtis Jones is attracting interest from clubs in the south of England. The Liverpool midfielder is rumoured to be a boyhood Arsenal fan. (Daily Mail)
Tottenham will resume their hunt for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer, having been put off a winter move by a high asking price. (Football Insider)
Bayern Munich considered a late loan deal for Blues winger Mykhailo Mudrykafter Kingsley Coman suffered ligament damage, but instead brought in Granada's Bryan Zaragoza. (The Athletic)
West Ham United and Nottingham Forest both explored late loan moves for highly-rated 21-year-old defender Arouna Sangante, but Le Havre were only interested in a permanent sale. (Football Insider)