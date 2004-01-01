 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Supercomputer predicts 2023/24 Premier League table

Where each Premier League team, including the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, are expected to finish in the 2023/24 season

Joao Pinto, the captain of Porto's European Cup-winning side in 1987, infamously said: "I only make predictions after the game."
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards