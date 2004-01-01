 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Supercomputer predicts final 2023/24 Premier League table after Gameweek 2

How Opta's supercomputer sees the 2023/24 Premier League season playing out through two games of the campaign.

Two matchdays down, just another 36 to go!
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards