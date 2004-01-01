 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Supercomputer predicts which London team will finish highest in 2023/24 Premier League season

Where each Premier League London club, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, are expected to finish in the 2023/24 season according to Opta's supercomputer

The colour of London is always a key point of interest for fans and players at the capital's clubs.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards