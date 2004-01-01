Takehiro Tomiyasu 'not satisfied' with role at Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu has admitted he's "not satisfied" with the role he has played at Arsenal so far this season.

Tomiyasu was initially an important player for Mikel Arteta's side after joining in the summer of 2021, starting 20 Premier League matches last season.

However, he has lost his place in the starting XI following the return of William Saliba, with the Frenchman securing a spot in the centre of defence and Ben White being moved wide to take Tomiyasu's place at right-back.

With such changes, the team have made a flying start to the campaign, sitting top of the league after seven games. Given that, the starting lineup is unlikely to be changed any time soon, leaving Tomiyasu frustrated on the bench.

"What is required in this league is quite high and I'm not satisfied," he said.

"When you look at the players selected as starters in the Premier League games, you will understand what is required to be there. I will work hard in order to get my position back."

The Japanese international is still getting back to full fitness after being out for two months earlier this year with a calf injury.

Arteta says the focus is to get him fully fit again first, and is happy with the progress his player is making in that regard.

"We are really happy that we are loading some minutes into him and he's responding really well," he said after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

"He's been training now for weeks without any issues which is the first period he's been able to do that in the last six or seven months, and you can see the way he played today when he came on – I think he was really good."