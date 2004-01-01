Talking Transfers: Antony pushing for Man Utd; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang latest

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou are back with the latest edition of 90min's Talking Transfers podcast.

The rumour mill never stops.

The latest episode of 90min's Talking Transfers podcast features updates on a whole host of massive deals, kicking off with Arsenal's pursuit of Wolves winger Pedro Neto - and whether fans should be excited or not.

After an update on the future of William Saliba, the guys compare crises as West Ham and Manchester United's slow stars to the campaign are analysed, with the latter looking to spend their way back to the top of the table.

There are updates on Eredivisie duo Antony and Gody Gakpo, as well as Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, whose future appears to be linked to Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon's potential moves to Stamford Bridge are also on the agenda, before the show comes to a close with an update on Newcastle's plans for the remainder of the transfer window.

Podcast running order

05:25 - Should Arsenal be worried about Pedro Neto?

13:48 - Nicolas Pepe's Arsenal disaster

16:36 - Wolves pushing for a new striker

17:25 - William Saliba's contract talks & Arsenal's summer signings

24:40 - What's going on at West Ham?

28:52 - Man Utd's busy summer plans

31:50 - Antony pushing to leave Ajax

34:23 - Cody Gakpo as an alternative?

35:42 - Is the Frenkie de Jong deal dead?

44:27 - Chelsea's chase of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

48:15 - Wesley Fofana's future

50:28 - Why do Chelsea want Anthony Gordon?

55:12 - Newcastle's plans for the rest of the window

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!