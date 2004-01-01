Talking Transfers: Bukayo Saka's Arsenal future, Rafael Leao eyed by Chelsea

Harry Symeou steps in as host to join Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth on 90min's latest Talking Transfers podcast.

Chelsea's interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao kicks off the show, the Portuguese star having been named Serie A's MVP after helping the Rossoneri to a first title since 2011, while they also discuss Romelu Lukaku's future at Stamford Bridge amid continued talk of a return to Inter. (1:10 - 7:00).

Arsenal are next on the agenda amid talk of a possible departure from the Emirates Stadium for Bukayo Saka, and the club's interest in Youri Tielemans, Gianluca Scamacca and Gabriel Jesus is also debated at length. (7:00 - 26:40).

Manchester City and Ukraine utility star Oleksandr Zinchenko is next up as he considers his future at the Premier League champions - the team discuss why he'd want to leave amid interest from West Ham and the position he would ideally like to play in should he move on. (26:40 - 31:30).

The Hammers' interest in Leeds winger Raphinha also remains and the future of Kalvin Phillips is uncertain amid interest from Manchester City among others (34:00 - 38:30).

Finally, the team talk about Manchester United and provide updates on the pursuits of Darwin Nunez, Frenkie de Jong, Jurrien Timber and Erik ten Hag's potential plan to switch to a back three. (38:30 - 41:40).