Talking Transfers: Chelsea's Raheem Sterling pursuit; Frenkie de Jong and Antony latest

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou are back with the latest edition of 90min's Talking Transfers podcast.

There was plenty to discuss in the latest episode, starting with Chelsea's pursuit of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. The Blues' new owner Todd Boehly has been a busy man, and there is more Chelsea chat later in the show as their hunt for defensive reinforcements continues.

Arsenal have also been active in the market already, and the team will bring you an update on their move for Sterling's City teammate Gabriel Jesus. His compatriot Raphinha is also on the agenda, with the situation surrounding his future developing quickly.

Graeme also provides the very latest on Manchester United's ongoing negotiations for the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Antony - with another Ajax player also moving onto their radar.

Along with all of that there is also some West Ham news, an update on PSV winger Noni Madueke and a roundup of the news around the newly-promoted clubs.

Podcast running order:

- Chelsea's interest in Raheem Sterling & overall activity 13:15 - Arsenal & the race for Raphinha

- Ajax's Antony & Lisandro Martinez attracting attention 30:00 - West Ham's ongoing pursuit of Jesse Lingard & Declan Rice's future

- Chelsea's hunt for defensive reinforcements 47:50 - PSV's Noni Madueke drawing serious Premier League interest

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full! Alternatively, watch on 90min's YouTube channel!