 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Talking Transfers: Cody Gakpo, Josko Gvardiol, Gabriel Martinelli & more

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth return with 90min's Talking Transfers podcast.

Will Cody Gakpo join Manchester United after the club gave Erik ten Hag their blessing to pursue a move, can Chelsea fight off interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football to sign Josko Gvardiol, and will Arsenal manage to tie down Gabriel Martinelli to a new long-term contract?

Those are among the stories discussed on this week's show - click here to listen to the podcast in full on Spotify.

Running order

0:00 - 4:15 - Introduction

4:15 - 24:00 - Man Utd's Gakpo chase, Frenkie de Jong and David de Gea latest

24:00 - 32:55 - Chelsea's deal for Andrey Santos, pursuit of Josko Gvardiol

32:55 - 37:10 - West Ham signing Luizao, interest in Michael Keane

37:10 - 40:00 - Arsenal's Martinelli contract hope

40:00 - 47:00 - Wolves close on Matheus Cunha, Newcastle join Skriniar chase


Source : 90min

Trending on the boards