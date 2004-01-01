Tete offered to Premier League clubs with Lyon exit likely

A number of Premier League clubs have been offered the chance to sign Tete on loan with a view to a permanent deal, 90min can reveal.

The 22-year-old is technically contracted to Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, but has spent the last six months at Lyon after FIFA suspended the contracts of all foreign players in Ukraine as a result of Russia's invasion.

The system was extended into the 2022/23 season, allowing Tete to continue his career in France, but 90min understands that a move in the January transfer window is in the offing.

Laurent Blanc, appointed as Lyon's manager in October following the dismissal of Peter Bosz, intends to take the Ligue 1 giants in a different direction, and Tete, who has scored five goals in 13 appearances this season, will be allowed to leave the club as a result.

Southampton came close to signing Tete last summer before Lyon's interest emerged, and sources have confirmed to 90min that a number of Premier League clubs have again been sounded out about a potential loan move.

West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal are among those who have been made aware of Tete's situation, although it's unclear at this stage whether any interested party would be willing to meet the Brazilian's demands.

Tete is predominantly a right winger but is also capable of playing as an auxillary striker or as an attacking midfielder. He scored 31 goals in 108 appearances for Shakhtar prior to his departure, and has represented Brazil at Under-20 and Under-23 level.