 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

The 10 best players of Premier League gameweek 25 - ranked

The ten best players from gameweek 25 in the Premier League, including Axel Disasi, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Martin Odegaard, Rasmus Hojlund & more.

Gameweek 25 was a fun one from start to finish.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards