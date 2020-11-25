The 2020 FIFA Puskas Award Nominees – Ranked

The 11-strong shortlist for the 2020 FIFA Puskas Award, handed out each year for the ‘most beautiful’ goal scored in the preceding 12 months, has been revealed.

It's always about the goal itself, with no weighting or bias applied to the level of competition or gender.

?? Shirley Cruz

?? Giorgian De Arrascaeta

??????? Jordan Flores

?? André-Pierre Gignac

??????? Sophie Ingle

?? Zlatko Junuzović

?? Hlompho Kekana

?? Son Heungmin

?? Leonel Quiñónez

?? Luis Suárez

??????? Caroline Weir



Ranked from 11th to 1st, here's a closer look at this year's nominees.

11. Shirley Cruz

Shirley Cruz hit a rocket of a volley against Panama | Bob Levey/Getty Images

Costa Rica vs Panama – CONCACAF Olympic qualifying



28 January 2020



Costa Rica legend Shirley Cruz showed poise and intelligent movement to score a thumping volley for country an Olympics qualifying game against Panama. The 35-year-old struck the ball so cleanly that it was unstoppable, hitting the back of the net with real force.



Watch it here.

10. Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle's goal was pure precision | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Women’s Super League



19 January 2020



Chelsea defender Sophie Ingle guided her measured half-volley straight as an arrow into the top corner in her team’s comprehensive thrashing of WSL rivals Arsenal. The Wales international was winding up for the shot as the ball bounced her way and timed the contact perfectly.



Watch it here.

9. Zlatko Junuzovic

Zlatko Junuzovic crashed a volley in off the crossbar | Michael Molzar/Getty Images

Rapid Vienna vs Red Bull Salzburg – Austrian Bundesliga



24 June 2020



Zlatko Junuzovic watched the ball all the way onto his foot when he cannoned a volley off the underside of the crossbar for Red Bull Salzburg against Rapid Vienna. It was a corner deliberately pulled to the deep edge of the penalty area and Junuzovic duly obliged.



Watch it here.

8. Jordan Flores

Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk – League of Ireland



28 February 2020



The immense difficulty factor in Jordan Flores’ stunning volley for Dundalk in a League of Ireland match came in successfully keeping the ball down and getting his left-footed shot on target when he struck it at shoulder height without his standing foot leaving the ground.



Watch it here.

7. Hlompho Kekana

Hlompho Kekana struck from distance for Mamelodi Sundowns | PHILL MAGAKOE/Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City – South African Premier League



20 August 2019



South African veteran Hlompho Kekana has probably never scored a better goal than the 35-yard screamer that ricocheted in off the post for Mamelodi Sundowns in August 2019. He would have sensed the drive was in from the moment it left his foot.



Watch it here.

6. Caroline Weir

Caroline Weird scored a screamer in a record breaking WSL game | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Manchester United – Women’s Super League



7 September 2019



It was a winning goal that more than lived up to the occasion, a record crowd in excess of 31,000 for a historic Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, when Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir sent an unstoppable rocket into the top corner.



Watch it here.

5. Leonel Quinonez

Universidad Catolica vs Macara – Serie A (Ecuador)



19 August 2019



Leonel Quinonez scored from around 15 yards inside his own half in a Serie A match in Ecuador, spying the opposing goalkeeper off his line and taking full advantage. The opportunity was matched by his ability to pull it off and it might have been saved had it not been in the top corner.



Watch it here.

4. Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min ran the length of the pitch to score | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham vs Burnley – Premier League



7 December 2019



Opportunity, ingenuity, pace and power combined to give Son Heung-min an excellent solo effort in the Premier League last December. The Spurs star collected the ball at the edge of his own penalty area, before driving the length of the pitch, past every defender, to score.



Jan Vertonghen's assist was pretty decent, too.



Watch it here.

3. Andre-Pierre Gignac

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored a scissor kick with his back to goal | Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tigres vs Pumas – Liga MX



1 March 2020



Rather than take the ball down and control it when surrounded by three Pumas defenders, veteran French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac improvised to score a superb goal for Tigres in March. With his back to goal, he generated power to be beat the goalkeeper with the scissor action.



Watch it here.

2. Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Giorgian De Arrascaeta scored an exquisite overhead kick | MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Ceara vs Flamengo – Brasileirao



25 August 2019



Flamengo midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta narrowly missed the cut-off for last year’s Puskas Award with this overhead kick that turned a poor cross from a teammate into a stunning goal. The Uruguayan had to backtrack to meet the ball and couldn’t have scored any other way.



Watch it here.

1. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez's backheel packed originality after a team move | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Real Mallorca – La Liga



7 December 2019



A one-touch Barcelona team goal in and around the penalty area was finished off with a sublime backheel by Luis Suarez for the best goal of the last 12 months. It was the originality and the unexpected that made it so special as most players would have controlled and tried to turn instead.



Watch it here.

