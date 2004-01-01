 
The 2024 Premier League All-Star Game

Devising a Premier League All-Star Game in line with that of the NBA. North XI contains players such as Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, while Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min are leading names from South XI.

Every year on NBA All-Star weekend, we at 90min take the opportunity to join in with the festivities and have a little bit of fun ourselves.
