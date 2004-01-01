Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
The 25 best retro football shirts of all time - ranked
Tweet
The greatest retro football shirts of all time.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Fvck Them
28 Apr 23:13 - IUFG, 74 views 0 replies
Oh, we seem to have secured top 4, top 3 actually
28 Apr 22:01 - WES, 99 views 3 replies
Forest, passing up on a raft of chances here. Better finishing and all that.
28 Apr 19:21 - 7sisters, 231 views 10 replies
Not long since that would have been at least as bad as 2 points dropped. Now here's
28 Apr 18:08 - Herbert Augustus Chapman, 320 views 12 replies
We are all over the place here.
28 Apr 16:24 - Peter, 560 views 21 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards