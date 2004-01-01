The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Aston Villa

A trip to relegation-threatened Aston Villa is up next for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, with the Gunners still harbouring ambitions of finishing in a Europa League spot.





The Spanish manager has seemingly steadied the ship in north London since his arrival in December following Unai Emery's sacking. After a win over champions Liverpool, Arteta's most impressive result to date came as he outmanoeuvred his former tutor at the weekend, guiding Arsenal to another FA Cup final.





Villa will be a tough test for the in-form Arsenal, however. Dean Smith's side realistically need to get something from the game if they're going to preserve their Premier League status for another season.





1. Goalkeeper & Defenders Emiliano Martinez has performed very well since deputising for the injured Bernd Leno Emiliano Martinez (GK) - The Argentine shot-stopper has put in some fabulous performances in recent weeks. The 27-year-old has grasped his opportunity since Bernd Leno's absence through injury and is staking a claim to be the Gunners regular number one.



Hector Bellerin (RWB) - Since returning from injury, Bellerin has been getting back to his best. The former Barcelona man is becoming a leader on and off the pitch for the Gunners and is a pivotal part of a gradually improving defence.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LWB) - The 22-year-old has played in fits and starts this season but has been present in some of the Gunners' most impressive displays, including the FA Cup win over City. He should keep his place amid the raft of injuries.



Rob Holding (CB) - Holding replaced the injured Shkodran Mustafi late on at Wembley and could be in line for a start at Villa Park. The Englishman impressed last season before a serious injury ruled him out for several months and will want a chance to prove his worth to new boss Arteta in the few remaining games of the current campaign.



David Luiz (CB) - The controversial defender put in a brilliant display against Manchester City last time out and could be the perfect partner for the less experienced Holding. The Brazilian's style seems to suit a back three.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - Scotland international Tierney is fast becoming a fan favourite. Typically a full-back, the former Celtic star could be used on the left side of a back three on Tuesday, with Mustafi, Chambers and Mari all out of action.



2. Midfielders Dani Ceballos has been in great form of late Granit Xhaka (CM) - Once destinted for the exit, ex-captain Xhaka has done well since Mikel Arteta took control to the club. The Swiss star has been a mainstay of Arsenal's midfield of late and will be expected to keep his place.



Dani Ceballos (CM) - The Real Madrid loanee has arguably been Arsenal's best player since football's resumption bar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The midfielder's passion and desire have impressed his compatriot coach. Keeping him around beyond the summer should be a priority for the club.

