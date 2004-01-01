The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Burnley

Arsenal's so far woeful season continues on Sunday, with the Gunners looking to bounce back from last weekend's loss to bitter rivals Tottenham. A José Mourinho tactical masterclass showcased just how far Arsenal have to climb to get anywhere near the top of the table again.

Securing top spot in their Europa League group with a second string side appears to be a (big) red herring, with the first team struggling to find the back of the net of late. None of Arsenal's forwards have got going this season, with bit-part player Eddie Nketiah leading the way on just five goals in all competitions.

Burnley at home should see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally get his shooting boots back, but if not questions will begin to be asked about Mikel Arteta's grand plans.

Here, 90min takes a look at the starting XI that Arteta should put out at the Emirates against Burnley.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Holding will want to make Arteta question his centre-back options | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK): Didn't fly out to Ireland for the dead rubber Europa League game against Dundalk, with Alex Runarsson starting between the sticks. Assured of his place in the XI with his Icelandic understudy still yet to impress.



Hector Bellerin (RB): Cedric Soares played 90 minutes on Thursday so won't challenge Bellerin's chances of starting. Had a poor game against Spurs, being hauled off early. Needs to find his form again.



Rob Holding (CB): With David Luiz still recovering from his horrific head injury with Raul Jimenez, Holding has been given the chance to try to cement a regular starting place. Has been adequate when given games, although Calum Chambers and Pablo Marí are waiting in the wings should he not perform.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB): Winning his third Arsenal Player of the Month award in a row, Gabriel is proving to be a shrewd signing by the Gunners. The first name on the Mikel Arteta's starting XI every league game.



Kieran Tierney (LB): The fan favourite is the only choice for left-back with Sead Kolašinac being both injured and second fiddle. Didn't have the best of games last week against Tottenham, so will be eager to put in a good showing here.

2. Midfielders

With Partey injured, Ceballos should be expected to take up his mantle | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka (CM): Guaranteed a start due to squad rotation, but last weekend's performance against Spurs showcased his typically erratic tendencies. Should be wary of an in-form Mohamed Elneny.



Dani Ceballos (CM): Has an opportunity to really stake a claim to a starting berth in this game. With Elneny playing in midweek and Thomas Partey injured, Ceballos has to prove he can be trusted to start. Expect a big performance.



Alexandre Lacazette (AM): The experiment looks to continue, with Lacazette set to try and reprise some form in a new role. A home game against weaker opposition gives him a real shot at making the role his own.

3. Forwards

Aubameyang needs to quickly rediscover his form | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Willian (RW): Has played incredibly poorly recently, creating little to nothing. An assist against Wolves, his first since the beginning of the season, masks nothing. Should start only due to Nicolas Pepe's suspension and Reiss Nelson's minor injury.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST): The captain has got to recapture his form from last season if Arsenal want to stand any chance of climbing the table. This is a game in which he has to find the net and lead by example.



Bukayo Saka (LW): Last year's academy breakthrough has yet to find his top form this season, but that's not for lack of trying. Missed a good headed chance last weekend and will no doubt be wanting to make quick amends.