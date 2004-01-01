The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Dundalk

Arsenal will be looking to build on their opening Group B victory against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League when they welcome League of Ireland side Dundalk to the Emirates Stadium in midweek.

Mikel Arteta is expected to rest several key names with one eye on the weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester United, but that could give youngsters like Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock the chance to excite and impress.

The Gunners will be hoping to kickstart their campaign after struggling for form at the start of the new season, and this could be the perfect fixture to do so.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Mustafi replaced the injured David Luiz against Leicester at the weekend | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - Had a shocking performance in Arsenal's last Europa League outing but should get the nod over reserve keeper Runar Alex Runarsson here.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Hector Bellerin is likely to be rested for the visit of Dundalk, which will give former Southampton full back Soares the rare chance to feature from the first whistle on Thursday.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB) - German centre half Mustafi has had more than his fair share of issues since arriving at the Emirates but is expected to return to the starting lineup for the first time this season after David Luiz picked up a muscular problem against Leicester.



Gabriel (CB) - The £27m summer signing from Lille has already established himself as a regular in the heart of the Arsenal defence.



Sead Kolasinac (LB) - Despite being close to joining Bayer Leverkusen only a few weeks ago, Kolasinac is still part of Arteta's set-up and is expected to come in for Kieran Tierney.

2. Midfielders

Willock has made four appearances so far this season | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Mohamed Elneny (DM) - The Egypt international has been reintegrated into the Arsenal team after spending last season on loan at Besiktas.



Joe Willock (CM) - The Arsenal academy graduate is highly-rated in north London but has yet to put in a consistent string of performances for the first team. He should get his fair share of chances this season with the condensed schedule.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (CM) - Often used at right back or wing back, this could be the prime opportunity for utility man Maitland-Niles to be used in a more central position.

3. Forwards

Nketiah has featured ten times this campaign | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe (RW) - Another one to come out of the Gunners' academy, Smith Rowe spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Huddersfield and is now looking to make his mark at his boyhood club.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - The England Under-21 international has impressed since breaking into the Arsenal team and scored nine goals in all competitions last season for Leeds and Arteta's side.



Reiss Nelson (LW) - Big things were expected of the 20-year-old last season after he impressed throughout the 2018/19 campaign with Hoffenheim, bagging seven goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances. Nelson couldn't replicate that form in the Premier League, but the expectations surrounding his future are still extremely promising.