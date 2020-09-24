The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Liverpool

Three wins on the bounce and everything is looking pretty rosy on the red side of north London.

But getting carried away is a dangerous mindset to take on so early into a campaign - especially when a trip to Anfield is next up on the fixture list.

Arsenal will take solace from their previous two victories over the Reds, but there is no avoiding the daunting task that awaits Mikel Arteta and his side, regardless of how good their start to the season has been.

It'll need to be another exceptional display to get anything out of Monday night's Premier League encounter, but this is the lineup that could pull it off.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - Given the new goalkeeper Arsenal have signed cost £1m and has conceded 59 goals in 34 starts in Ligue 1, keeping just five clean sheets, this one goes without saying.



Rob Holding (CB) - Not exactly reassuring at the back given his complete lack of pace - something that could be of concern against pacy customers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Arsenal haven't got much choice, though.



David Luiz (CB) - Returned from injury against Leicester in the cup and was the Gunners' best player on the night. His experience and leadership is key to ensuring Gabriel isn't lost at sea.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB) - Was rested for the midweek Carabao Cup match with an eye on Anfield. Has performed admirably since joining this summer, but Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara is hardly Mohamed Salah

2. Midfielders & Wing-Backs

Hector Bellerin (RWB) - Has shown himself to have greater influence in the final third of late, making the incisive runs in between the full-back and centre-back that free the space up for his forwards to exploit.



Dani Ceballos (CM) - Mohamed Elneny has been impressive in recent matches, but the Spaniard offers more progression with the ball that could help Arsenal push up the thirds whenever possession is turned over.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Vital in maintaining order in the centre of the park and shielding the back four. Is the only defensive midfielder available - who isn't being shipped out - to perform that role.



Kieran Tierney (LWB) - Was a late omission from the West Ham clash due to injury, but should return at Anfield. Tierney is the best 'defender' in the squad and will help cover Gabriel down the left-hand side.

3. Forwards

Willian (RW) - Started the season in impressive fashion with two assists for his new club. His defensive work rate will be just as important as his goal contributions on Monday night, though.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Two goals in two Premier League matches has Lacazette's confidence sky high. His ability to hold up the ball better than Eddie Nketiah will help bring his fellow forwards into attacking phases.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - The captain is nailed on the start, as ever. He'll give Trent Alexander-Arnold plenty to think about and will command more than one player to mark him. Aubameyang is the goal threat for Arsenal.