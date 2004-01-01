The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Manchester City on Wednesday

The Premier League finally springs back into life on Wednesday, as the footballing world attempts to get things back on track after three-month hiatus caused by coronavirus.





First up on the menu is Aston Villa against Sheffield United, but then it's time for a real crackerjack of a clash - as defending Premier League champions Manchester City host Mikel Arteta's intriguing, young Arsenal side.





The Gunners desperately need points to have any chance of securing European football for next season, and head to the Etihad in relatively decent - albeit from three months ago - form. In a match being billed as teacher vs student (Guardiola vs Arteta), here's how the visitors may line up.





1. Goalkeeper & Defenders Bernd Leno and David Luiz are likely starters for Arsenal. Bernd Leno (GK) – Arsenal have had better number 1s than Leno over the years - David Seaman and Jens Lehmann, for example - but they've also had plenty not up to the German's standards. An acrobatic shot stopper, he lies just 11th in the Premier League this season in terms of clean sheets - a record he'll want to improve.



Héctor Bellerín (RB) – Born into Barcelona's academy but moulded in Arsenal's, Bellerín is a popular figure in north London. Has struggled with injuries, but is one of the division's best on his day. Would be a surprise if he doesn't start.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB) – Pablo Marí may feel a little unlucky here, but the winter loan signing may have to watch the more experienced Mustafi start in his place. Arteta may feel the German is more dependable - given his Premier League experience - despite a raft of criticism coming the 28-year-old's way in the past.



David Luiz (CB) – The Brazilian veteran has taken up the sort of libero role that Franco Baresi played at Milan and compatriot Lúcio adopted at Inter, more recently. Yes, Luiz is prone to silly errors but his range of passing could be vital if Arsenal are to mount quick counter attacks.



Kieran Tierney (LB) – Arsenal have seen nothing like the best from Tierney yet, who is Scotland's second-best left-back. Rest assured, though, he is much better than that description suggests, with injuries restricting him to just five appearances so far.



2. Midfielders Dani Ceballos is on loan from Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos (CM) – An attacking midfielder by trade, Ceballos has shown plenty of ability in a deep-lying playmaker role. Will have a lot of defensive running to do.



Granit Xhaka (CM) – An underappreciated player by many, Arsenal's former captain has endured a pretty miserable season. Is tenacious in the tackle and a fierce competitor, traits that are essential when trying to keep City at bay.



Mesut Özil (CM) – Özil causes problems in the dressing room, rarely tracks back and seems to go missing in big games. But, he's also capable of some wonderful, wonderful things. For that reason, he remains one of Arsenal's most important players - and could spring a surprise in the hole.



Nicolas Pépé (RW) – Has failed to replicate the form showed at Lille, but the £72m club-record signing has the pace to disrupt any backline, let alone an underperforming Manchester City defence. Should start over the likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) – The standout performer over the last couple years, Aubameyang's future at Arsenal is unclear as his individual brilliance continues to go unrewarded. Has clocked up half of the goals that Robin van Persie scored in eight years in just two - says it all, doesn't it?

