The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Molde

Arsenal will look to make it four wins from four when they take on Molde in the Europa League, knowing that victory will seal qualification with two group games to spare.

In the reverse fixture earlier this month, the Norwegian's took a surprise lead at the Emirates Stadium before Mikel Arteta's side fought back to seal a relatively comfortable 4-1 win.

With qualification on the line, and the opportunity to play fringe players in the coming weeks, 90min takes a look at how Arsenal should line up for the game.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Maitland-Niles should start at left-back | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK): Leno is Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper and has started every Europa League game this season. Will do so again.



Cedric Soares (RB): A crazy run of fixtures means Hector Bellerin should be rested, giving the Portuguese defender a chance to get some much needed minutes under his belt.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB): A calamity in defence usually but with lots of injuries and fixtures coming up, a starting role here is almost nailed on.



Rob Holding (CB): A regular in Arteta's three man system, a switch to four at the back will see his minutes more limited. Will start here to ensure Gabriel gets a well deserved rest.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LB): Mainly used at wing-back this season, Maitland-Niles should slot in at left back against weaker opposition - affording Kieran Tierney a much needed breather.

2. Midfielders

Arsenal are short of options in midfield at the moment | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos (CM): The Spaniard needs to start showing more impetus in midfield, and although Molde shouldn't provide a stiff test, impressing here is essential.



Granit Xhaka (CM): With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny unavailable, Xhaka will again be tasked with shoring things up in the middle of the park.



Joe Willock (CAM): Has started every Europa League game so far this season and performed admirably. A key component of Arsenal's attacking threat.

3. Forwards

Arsenal need goals desperately | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW): Suspended in the Premier League for the next three games, it's a chance for Arteta to rest attacking options ahead of the busy schedule that's coming and Pepe to redeem himself.



Reiss Nelson (LW): Hasn't featured much in recent games but is likely to get an outing here. His pace and hunger will be key in him making an impression on Arteta.



Eddie Nketiah (ST): With Aubameyang reprising a central role against Leeds, Nketiah's chances of starting regularly appear slimmer now. He's scoring for fun in Europe this season though, so Arteta should keep that going here.